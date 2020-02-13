WATCH: UCC claim Fitzgibbon Cup title with heartbreaking win over DJ Carey's IT Carlow
The Carlow lads fought hard
UCC captains Paddy O'Loughlin and Eoghan Murphy lift the Fitzgibbon Cup
UCC have won the Higher Educational Senior Hurling Championship for the 40th time with a 0-18 to 2-11 win over IT Carlow on Wednesday evening.
Congratulations to @ucc_gaa Fitzgibbon Cup Champions 2020. pic.twitter.com/aVSBkwbBAT— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 12, 2020
Having conceded two early goals, UCC trailed by four at half time and were six points in arrears early in the second half.
They were then reduced to 14 men when defender Niall O’Leary was shown a red card in the final quarter but Man of the Match Shane Conway helped point them to victory - the Kerryman finishing with 0-9 (7 frees).
Check out the best of the Fitzgibbon Cup final action between UCC and IT Carlow here: pic.twitter.com/6bmkl75Uib— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 12, 2020
