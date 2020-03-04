'This is what the bad days look like,' says Carlow's Molly Scott as she promises to fight

"This is what the bad days look like," said Carlow's Molly Scott after she finished fourth in two national races but she has promised to fight back.

The Carlow athlete came fourth in the Senior Women 60m Sprint final at the National Indoor Seniors Championships last weekend.

She also came fourth in the Senior Women 60m Hurdles final.

In a post on social media, Molly said: "This is what the bad days look like. 4thx2 at nationals. With a difficult winter behind, at times I wasn’t sure if I was going to be on that start line. We named this one #warhorse season.

"However sport has no “mercy” call, only reality. Now it’s time to fight for summer."