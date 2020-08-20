Carlow schools in with a chance of representing Ireland at Melbourne world finals

Members of Student Innovation Ireland and Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) advocates are encouraging second-level schools to register and take part in the 2020/21 F1 in Schools education programme this autumn.

The F1 in Schools STEM Challenge raises awareness among schoolchildren all across the globe of STEM through Formula 1. It encourages students to think creatively, improve their skills and gain confidence.

It is the only global multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged nine to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test and then race miniature compressed air powered cars made from the F1 model block.

Four Irish teams will compete in the F1 in Schools world finals in Melbourne next March.

Ruth Conway, who oversees sponsorship and logistics at F1 in Schools, says the competition has been beneficial to various aspects of her life. “It was great for personal development. I gained interpersonal and communication skills, greater confidence, and organisational skills from participating in the competition in Transition Year," she says.

"F1 in Schools was also the deciding factor for me in choosing to study business and engineering for the Leaving Certificate. The experience also made me realise that I want to pursue a career in Formula 1.”

F1 in Schools co-founder Aaron Hannon is calling on schools to enter this year’s challenge. “F1 in Schools gives second-level students the opportunity to learn how to be a leader, an engineer or a businessperson in a fast-paced, exciting and competitive way. Through participating in the challenge, Irish students have earned a once-in-a-lifetime trip to represent Ireland at the F1 in Schools World Finals, where they will meet like-minded students from all around the globe," he says.

“We are delighted to work with new schools and new teachers to help bring these opportunities to even more students. We urge all schools to contact us at info@f1inschools.ie or visit f1inschools.ie to find out how to enter the 2020/21 F1 in Schools season.”

Registration for F1 in Schools Ireland 2020/21 will close on November 15, 2020, with regional finals taking place in February 2021. The 2021 Irish National Final will be held in April/May 2021.