One change to Ireland team for Six Nations finale against France

The Ireland Coaching Team have named the match day squad for final game of the 2020 Guinness Six Nations Championships as Ireland face France in Paris this Saturday with one enforced change to the staring 15.

Captain Johnny Sexton is partnered at half back by Conor Murray and Robbie Henshaw joins Bundee Akiin the centre following the injury to Garry Ringrose. Jacob Stockdale retains the No.15 jersey and Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan complete the back three.

Upfront Cian Healy is set to win his 100th cap for Ireland and is joined in the front row by Rob Herring and Andrew Porter with ballast coming from James Ryan and Tadgh Beirne at lock. The backrow is unchanged from last week with Caelan Doris at 6, Will Connors at 7 and CJ Stander at 8.

The replacements are Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson Park, Ross Byrne and Chris Farrell.

Kick-off at the Stade de France is 8.05pm (Irish Time) on Saturday and the game is being televised by Virgin Media and BBC.

Ireland Team to Play France - 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 5

15. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 29 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 22 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 44 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 27 caps

11. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

10. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 92 caps CAPTAIN

9. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 82 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 99 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 12 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 14 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 27 caps

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 3 caps

7. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

8. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 42 caps



Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 2 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 1 cap

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

19. Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 16 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 68 caps

21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 1 cap

22. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps

23. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps