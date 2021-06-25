Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, JUNE 25
FORMULA 1
STYRIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 10AM
GOLF
BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 11.30AM
TENNIS
EASTBOURNE
BBC2, 1PM
RUGBY
IRELAND U20 V WALES U20
RTE2, 7.30PM
GOLF
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 1
TG4, EUROSPORT, 10.45AM
HORSE RACING
IRISH DERBY
RTE2, 1.45PM
RUGBY
LIONS V JAPAN
CHANNEL 4, 2.15PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
KERRY V CLARE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
RUGBY
EXETER V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 1, 4.30PM
SOCCER
EURO 2020, LAST 16 TIES
RTE2, BBC1, 5PM & 8PM
SUNDAY, JUNE 27
CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 2
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 12NOON
GOLF
BMW INTERNATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
HURLING
CLARE V WATERFORD
RTE1, 3PM
SOCCER
EURO 2020, LAST 16 TIES
RTE2, BBC1, 5PM & 8PM
HORSE RACING
PRETTY POLLY STAKES
RTE2, 1.45PM
A knee injury has deprived Sam Bennett of the opportunity to defend his green jersey in this year's Tour de France
