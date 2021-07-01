Great news for Carlow GAA fans as supporter limits increased for this weekend

Earlier this week it was confirmed that GAA matches in stadia would see an increase in the number of supporters allowed to attend from 200 to 500 from Monday July 5.
However, since the announcement, Minister Jack Chambers has tweeted to confirm that the date will now be brought forward to Saturday meaning the GAA championship games across the weekend including Laois v Westmeath in the Leinster Senior Football championship on Sunday will see attendances of 500. This figure is not inclusive of players, management teams, media and match day officials/stewards.
Having only 200 supporters allowed at games has been a nightmare for not only supporters but County Boards also who had the job of dealing with so few tickets.
Minister Chambers also confirmed that they will be looking at increasing the supporter threshold at games as July and August progress.
Small but important change for sporting events. The increase in spectator numbers is applicable from this Saturday July 3rd to facilitate increased attendances at matches this weekend. Further proposals on increasing capacity & matches are being developed for July and August— Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) June 30, 2021
