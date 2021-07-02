Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Live sport on TV this weekend

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

FRIDAY, JULY 2

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE2, SKY SPORTS, 10AM

TENNIS
WIMBLEDON
BBC2, 11AM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 7
TG4, EUROSPORT 1, 10AM

SOCCER
EURO QUARTER-FINALS
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 5PM & 8PM

HURLING
MINOR: LIMERICK V GALWAY
TG4, 7.20PM

SATURDAY, JULY 3

SOCCER
EURO QUARTER-FINALS
RTE2, BBC1, UTV, 5PM & 8PM

RUGBY
IRELAND V JAPAN
RTE2, CHANNEL 4, 12.30PM

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, SKY SPORTS, 11AM

GAA
HURLING: LIMERICK V CORK
SKY SPORTS ARENA, 7PM

RUGBY
EMIRATES LIONS V B&I LIONS
SKY SPORTS, 4PM

SUNDAY, JULY 4

GAA
HURLING: CLARE V TIPPERARY
RTE2, 3.45PM

GOLF
IRISH OPEN
RTE1, SKY SPORTS, 1PM

GAA
FOOTBALL: GALWAY V ROSCOMMON
RTE2, 12.45PM

RUGBY
ENGLAND V USA
CHANNEL 4, 1.30PM

CYCLING
TOUR DE FRANCE, STAGE 9
TG4, EUROSPORT, 11.50AM

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie