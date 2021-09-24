Lowry left out of first day foursome matches at the Ryder Cup

Offaly man and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry won't be on the course today at the Ryder Cup after being left out of the pairings for the opening round of foursomes at Whistling Straits on Friday.

European team captain Padraig Harrington made the announcement on Thursday night in the US with Lowry made to wait for his Ryder Cup debut.

Harrington went for experience with just one of the team's rookies, Viktor Hovland, in action for the opening session. He is partnered with Paul Casey in taking on a powerhouse US pairing of Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa.

The first game on the course will be a blockbuster with world number one Jon Rahm and all-time leading European Ryder Cup points scorer Sergio Garcia taking on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth from the US.

Europe's Ryder Cup specialist Ian Poulter will tee off with Rory McIlroy in the last game of the day. They will face Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

The US will be big favourites in the penultimate pairing on course as Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger meet Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood.

PAIRINGS AND TEE TIMES FOR FRIDAY'S FOURSOMES:

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth - 1.05pm (Irish time)

Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland v Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa - 1.21pm (Irish time)

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick v Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger - 1.37pm (Irish time)

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter v Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele - 1.53pm (Irish time)