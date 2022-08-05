Carlow trainer Shark Hanlon sees Hewick rating rise after Galway victory

Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon has guided horse Hewick to rise to a rating of 163 following his Galway Plate victory at the Galway Festival. PIC: Sportsfile
Shark Hanlon’s Galway hero HEWICK ⭐️ rises to 163 - that’s higher than Frodon, on par with Royale Pagaille & just 1lbs shy of Protektorat.— Jane Mangan (@jane_mangan) August 4, 2022
He’s into Gold Cup territory heading to Listowel’s Kerry National.
What €850 can buy, racing cannot afford to miss - the dream horse!
Hewick, who was purchased for a cheap €850, will target a Gold Cup win next March alongside owner TJ McDonald and trainer Hanlon.
The 7-year-old now has a higher rating than Frodon and level with Royale Pagaille.
