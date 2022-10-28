Carlow's Ed Byrne named on Leinster team to play Scarlets. PIC: Sportsfile
Carlow native Ed Byrne has been named on Leo Cullen's Leinster team to play Scarlets in the BKT United Rugby Championship today.
Leinster are top of the table going into Friday's clash in Parc y Scarlets.
The game will be live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV (KO - 7.35pm).
Leinster team below (caps in brackets):
15. Chris Cosgrave (2)
14. Rob Russell (9)
13. Liam Turner (7)
12. Charlie Ngatai (5)
11. Dave Kearney (176)
10. Ross Byrne (134)
9. Luke McGrath (180)
1. Ed Byrne (89)
2. John McKee (7)
3. Thomas Clarkson (19)
4. Ross Molony (145)
5. Jason Jenkins (5)
6. Rhys Ruddock (212) CAPTAIN
7. Scott Penny (43)
8. Max Deegan (86)
16. Tadgh McElroy (0)
17. Michael Milne (18)
18. Vakhtang Abdaladze (20)
19. Brian Deeny (3)
20. Martin Moloney (9)
21. Nick McCarthy (50)
22. Charlie Tector (0)
23. Ben Brownlee (0)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.