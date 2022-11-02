Carlow rugby star signs professional contract with IRFU

Dannah O'Brien of Leinster during the PwC U18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round 3 match between Leinster and Munster. PIC: Sportsfile
Carlow native and Old Belvedere RFC player Dannah O’Brien has signed a professional contract with the IRFU.
O'Brien, who hails from Tullow, is among 29 names to join the Women’s High Performance Programme.
Commenting on the project, Head of women's performance and pathways Gillian McDarby said: "It is a hugely significant day as our Women's XVs High Performance Programme gets up and running.
"A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we have the right structures in place to support these athletes and it is an exciting time for all involved. We have 29 players contracted across the XVs and 7s Programmes and the contracting process is ongoing."
IRFU contracted players:
O'Brien made her international debut against Japan last August - scoring six conversions in a 57-22 victory.
