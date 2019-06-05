Sunny spells and showers the theme for rest of the week, says Carlow forecaster

Sunny spells and showers will be the theme for the rest of the week, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Friday will see sunny spells and heavy showers with many of the showers occurring over the western half of the country, accoridng to Met Éireann.

Highs of 14 to 17 degrees in light breezes.

The weekend will see sunny spells and showers, most of the showers during the afternoon/evening, fairly dry for the morning time with highs of 14 to 16 degrees in westerly breezes.