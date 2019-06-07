Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue cool, changeable and showery.

The weather forecast for Friday is for thicker cloud to bring rain onto eastern coastal areas for the afternoon and the evening. Many other areas will remain dry with moderate north or northwest breezes. Highest temperatures 15 to 18 degrees.

Other than isolated showers near west coasts and also near northeast coasts, Friday night will be dry with good clear spells. A few mist patches will develop inland. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Northwest winds will be light.

Atlantic chart forecasting Precipitation and Pressure in 6 hour intervals for the next 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/ufd1EvmqmF June 7, 2019

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for a mix of cloudy and sunny spells. Most areas will have a dry start, but showers will develop widely. A few heavy showers during the afternoon and evening - especially inland and in the north. Highest temperatures 15 to 17 degrees. Moderate west breezes. Saturday night will be dry with good clear spells.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another cool day with a varied mix of good sunny spells and occasional showers. While the morning will be mostly dry, the showers will be widespread during the afternoon - some heavy inland. They will be isolated before dying out again in the evening. Highest temperatures 13 to 16 degrees; winds light and variable.