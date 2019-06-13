Temperatures may start to improve from Monday but staying showery, says Carlow forecaster
No sign of the summer yet!
Come on now summer weather...it's time!
Temperatures may start to slowly improve from Monday but it'll be staying showery, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
There's no sign of the summer just yet even though we are now in the middle of June, but anyway...
According to www.carlowweather.com, the weekend will be see a mix of sunny spells and showers with a strong breeze on Sunday.
