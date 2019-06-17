Good dry weather expected 'with sunny spells all week,' says Carlow forecaster

It will be a mixed week ahead with some milder temperatures up to Wednesday but dropping back then from Thursday, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "Good dry spells with sunny spells all week with the risk of showers lower than previous weeks. So many places maybe stay dry for next few days but couldn’t rule out a shower either making it hard to forecast locally.

"The weekend at present looks unsettled and cooler but that could improve as we get closer.

"The longer range charts currently show a trend to more settled and potentially warmer weather from around the 25th but obviously that is a long way off in weather chart terms so very open to change."