'Dry week ahead,' says Carlow forecaster but temperatures dropping back for weekend
Here's the latest
Weather charts for Saturday show that it should be dry at least (Source: Carlow Weather)
"A great dry week ahead and temps will rise a little after Tuesday for a few days," said Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
However, according to www.carlowweather.com, it is looking likely now that the temperatures will be dropping back a little for the weekend but it should at least stay dry.
