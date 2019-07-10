Weather mainly dry for next seven days and 'possibly longer', says Carlow forecaster

The weather looks mainly dry for the next seven days and "possibly longer", according to Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

He said: "f you have been hoping for some rainfall to get things growing or flowing? Well you better hope you catch some of the heavier stuff on Wednesday because after that it looks mainly dry for next 7 days and possibly longer!"

According to www.carlowweather.com, Wednesday is expected to be a cloudy and dull day with some light drizzle but also some heavy showers at times. Staying warm and humid though.

Met Éireann is reporting that outbreaks of rain will clear during Thursday morning and skies will brighten. A few showers will develop in the afternoon but there will continue to be good sunshine into the evening time. Feeling fresher in westerly breezes and highs of 18 to 22 degrees.

Friday will be a bright day with good sunshine, especially during the morning. However, showers will break out by afternoon but these will tend to be well scattered. Highs of 18 to 21 degrees in northwest breezes.

Looking towards the weekend, Met Éireann says the odd shower will linger on Saturday but otherwise, it will be dry and fairly sunny for the weekend with highs of 18 to 22 degrees.