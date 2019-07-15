Carlow the warmest spot in Ireland on Met Éireann reports with Oak Park at 22C

Amazing!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

It's ice-cream weather!

Carlow was the warmest spot in Ireland on the Met Éireann noon reports on Monday with Oak Park at 22C, Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said. 

So get out and enjoy the weather! 