Carlow the warmest spot in Ireland on Met Éireann reports with Oak Park at 22C
Amazing!
It's ice-cream weather!
Carlow was the warmest spot in Ireland on the Met Éireann noon reports on Monday with Oak Park at 22C, Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said.
So get out and enjoy the weather!
Carlow is the warmest spot in Ireland on the @MetEireann 12:00 reports with Oak Park at 22c. Enjoy today folks as high pressure is going to slip away from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wyOBRH7k2M— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 15, 2019
