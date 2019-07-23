Don't mind the clouds and drizzle! Mercury to hit 26C on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster

Sunny spells on the way

There's a warm day ahead as temperatures are expected get up to 26C on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

Cloudy at first but becoming sunny in most places in the afternoon, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Alan added: "Temps drop back after Tuesday and become unsettled so enjoy it!"