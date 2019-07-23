Don't mind the clouds and drizzle! Mercury to hit 26C on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster
Woohoo!
Sunny spells on the way
There's a warm day ahead as temperatures are expected get up to 26C on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
Cloudy at first but becoming sunny in most places in the afternoon, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Alan added: "Temps drop back after Tuesday and become unsettled so enjoy it!"
Temps ranging from 15c to 19c on the 6am reports from @MetEireann stations after a very warm night and a warm day ahead too as it will get up to 26c! Cloudy at first but becoming sunny in most places this afternoon. Temps drop back after today and becoming unsettled so enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/h3vH0P0Cjp— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 23, 2019
