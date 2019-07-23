Weather forecast from Met Éireann for the coming days is a bit of a mixed bag

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days is for it to be warm, or very warm and humid, to begin the week, but it will become less warm and more unsettled as the week progresses.

According to Met Éireann, showers will spread from up from the southeast on Tuesday evening and night, bringing the threat of a few thundery downpours in the east and north.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of rain will push in off the Atlantic to affect the southwest and west. Lowest temperatures will be around 14 to 17 degrees in mainly light to moderate southerly or southeasterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Wednesday for Ireland is for occasional bright or sunny breaks, but mostly cloudy overall with scattered light rain showers, which will be most prevalent in parts of Connacht and Munster.

A little cooler than the preceding days with highs of 19 to 22 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes, backing southeasterly in the evening and freshening in the south and west.

Showery outbreaks of rain look likely to spread up over the country from the south on Wednesday night, accompanied by moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, which will increase strong along southern and western coasts.

Lows of 14 to 16 degrees.

Chart shows forecast pressure and precipitation every 6 hours for 7 days.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/Bgt9tFZHrb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 22, 2019

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Éireann further spells of rain look likely during the first half of the day on Thursday, with potentially heavy downpours over the western half of the country, bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Breezy too, in moderate to fresh and gusty southeasterly winds, which will be strong at times near coasts. Current indications suggest the rain will ease from around mid-afternoon as winds start to veer south to southwest.

Top temperatures 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday with cloud increasing in the west and southwest by evening. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The current forecast for the weekend is for the mixed weather conditions to continue with low pressure the main driver bringing rain or showers at times.