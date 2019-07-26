FORECAST: 'A risk of more persistent rain Monday,' says Carlow forecaster

There's a "risk of some more persistent rain Monday but it's too far out to call yet", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to Met Éireann, Monday is looking mainly dry with sunny intervals with the chance of some rain in the south and isolated showers elsewhere.

Highest temperatures again 17 to 21 degrees with light to moderate variable breezes.

Current indications are that the weather will stay a bit changeable with temperatures around normal for the time of year.