Weather charts show an improvement for mid-week and Bank Holiday, says Carlow forecaster
There is still some uncertainty
Some good news
The latest weather charts are showing a low system moving through and also show an improvement for mid-week and the Bank Holiday weekend, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said there is "still some uncertainty for weekend so stay up to date with forecasts".
According to Met Éireann, Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light variable breezes.
On Saturday, rain will spread eastwards across the country and may be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light breezes.
Sunday looks like being warm and bright with sunshine and a few showers.
Latest GFS charts showing that low system moving through and also shows an improvement for midweek and bank holiday weekend but still some uncertainty for weakened so stay up to date with forecasts. pic.twitter.com/pFAqnshFTK— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 29, 2019
