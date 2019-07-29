Weather charts show an improvement for mid-week and Bank Holiday, says Carlow forecaster

The latest weather charts are showing a low system moving through and also show an improvement for mid-week and the Bank Holiday weekend, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly has said there is "still some uncertainty for weekend so stay up to date with forecasts".

According to Met Éireann, Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees with light variable breezes.

On Saturday, rain will spread eastwards across the country and may be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees with light breezes.

Sunday looks like being warm and bright with sunshine and a few showers.