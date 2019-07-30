UPDATED: Carlow people! Met Éireann have launched their new call for storm names

If you've ever wanted to name a storm, now is your chance!

Met Éireann have launched their new call for storm names.

To send your suggestion either: use the hashtag #IrishStormNames or email stormnames@met.ie or write to them at Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9.