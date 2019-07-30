UPDATED: Carlow people! Met Éireann have launched their new call for storm names
If you've ever wanted to name a storm, now is your chance!
Storm Callum
Met Éireann have launched their new call for storm names.
If you've ever wanted to name a storm, now is your chance!
To send your suggestion either: use the hashtag #IrishStormNames or email stormnames@met.ie or write to them at Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9.
Today we launch our new Call for Storm Names.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 30, 2019
If you've ever wanted to name a storm, now is your chance!
To send your suggestion either:
- use the hashtag #IrishStormNames
- email us at stormnames@met.ie
- or write to us at Evelyn Cusack, Met Éireann, Glasnevin Hill, Dublin 9. pic.twitter.com/WhwfjzljX2
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on