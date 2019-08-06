Weather warnings "may be issued for Thursday night and Friday", says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

The www.carloweather.com forecaster said: "Heads up on a potentially nasty spell of weather around this Friday as a low system is showing on all weather models tracking over Ireland.

"A little far out for details but potentially very wet and windy, one to keep a close eye on.‬"

He added: "Thursday looks mainly dry but that low pressure I mentioned earlier looks likely to approach Thursday night bringing a risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms and some strong winds, that will likely continue into Friday but things possibly improving for weekend hopefully."