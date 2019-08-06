Weather warning issued with heavy rain expected and risk of flooding in three counties

A Status Yellow warning for heavy rainfall which will bring the risk of flooding is in place for three counties this Tuesday

The warning from Met Éireann applies to Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Éireann has warned of heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening with a risk of localised flooding.

The warning is in place until 9pm.

Meanwhile, here in Carlow, local weatherman Alan O'Reilly has forecast "some nice sunny spells but also some showers".

He added: "A risk of thundery showers later."