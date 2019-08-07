WATCH: 'Risk of spot flooding' with high rainfall totals expected, says Carlow forecaster
The weather system will arrive on Thursday night
CREDIT: Alan O'Reilly
There is a "risk of spot flooding with high rainfall totals over a short period" when a low weather system lands on Thursday night, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to the www.carloweather.com forecaster, he added: "Latest charts showing system arriving [Thursday] night and moving off then over the weekend. Risk of spot flooding with high rainfall totals in short period of time.
"Weather models continue to show a low system tracking towards Ireland Thursday night with some heavy rainfall totals over Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday, strong winds at times and also risk of thunderstorms.
"Stay up to date with forecasts over the next 72 hours."
