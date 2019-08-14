'We might just get lucky,' says Carlow forecaster ahead of busy weekend in Dolmen County
'Cooler and breezy with showers but also good dry spells...'
Charts for Saturday (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
"We might just get lucky," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly ahead of a busy weekend in the Dolmen County.
Read also: Equestrian centre and stables in south Carlow - with over six acres - on sale for €600,000
The www.carlowweather.com forecaster said: "Some heavy rain will arrive in the West Thursday night and move across the country into Friday morning.
"It will clear east in the afternoon with sunny spells following into behind, very breezy but also warm, up to 21C.
"At present the weekend isn’t looking too bad at all now! Cooler and breezy with showers but also good dry spells, we might just get lucky for the Tullow Agricultural Show."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on