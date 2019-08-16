'Charts throw a big spanner in the works,' for warm end to summer says Carlow forecaster

Charts for August 24 Credit: www.carlowweather.com

"Charts have thrown a big spanner in the works," for a warm end to summer says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to the www.carloweather.com forecaster, the latest charts affect our "chances of settled high pressure weather from middle of next week with a low appearing".

He added: "Let’s hope it is more of a wobble than a new trend."