Temperatures up to '24C by weekend which is looking pretty good,' says Carlow forecaster

Great news!

It's looking dry (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)

Temperatures will rise up to "24C by the weekend which is now looking pretty good," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, he said: "After a cool, wet and windy day [on Wednesday] temperatures will start to rise from Thursday and get up to 24C by the weekend which is now looking pretty good!"