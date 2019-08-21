Temperatures up to '24C by weekend which is looking pretty good,' says Carlow forecaster
Great news!
It's looking dry (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
Temperatures will rise up to "24C by the weekend which is now looking pretty good," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster, he said: "After a cool, wet and windy day [on Wednesday] temperatures will start to rise from Thursday and get up to 24C by the weekend which is now looking pretty good!"
After a cool, wet and windy day tomorrow temperatures will start to rise from Thursday and get up to 24c by the weekend which is now looking pretty good! pic.twitter.com/cyCGqWuCDc— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 20, 2019
