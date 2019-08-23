Monday should 'hold mainly dry' but a risk of rain on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster
Monday should "hold mainly dry" but there will be a risk of rain on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the forecaster said: "Monday should hold mainly dry too but a risk of rain moving in from the West Tuesday, though it may not make it to the East.
"Expect plenty of farming traffic over the coming days as farmers try to save the harvest!"
