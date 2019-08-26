Showery days ahead with rain pushing in from Monday night, says Carlow forecaster

Rain will try push on Monday night from the West with some rain in many areas Tuesday, heaviest in West with strong breeze but still up to 20C, according to www.carlowweather.com forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "Wednesday will start off with some rain but improving through the day away from Western coasts, little fresher with temperatures up to 18C.

"Thursday looks a showery day with strong breeze."