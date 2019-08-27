Summer sunshine! Carlow the warmest place in the country on Monday as temperatures hit 22C

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

File photo

Carlow was the warmest place in the country as of 4pm on Monday at 22C, according to a station update from Met Éireann.

Did you enjoy the last of the summer sunshine? 