Summer sunshine! Carlow the warmest place in the country on Monday as temperatures hit 22C
Carlow was the warmest place in the country as of 4pm on Monday at 22C, according to a station update from Met Éireann.
Carlow is once again the warmest place in the country on the 16:00 station update from @MetEireann at 22c. Cloud across Western areas but beautiful sunshine in Eastern areas. Cloud will move East with rain pushing in from the West tonight. pic.twitter.com/gGxYqjQ7U6— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 26, 2019
