Trend to much cooler air from Saturday still on the charts, says Carlow forecaster

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

September 1

The trend to much cooler air arriving from Saturday evening is still on the charts, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

The www.carlowweather.com weatherman said: "In summary a wet to very wet Friday and Friday night followed by cool and showery weekend."