Trend to much cooler air from Saturday still on the charts, says Carlow forecaster
Oh dear!
September 1 (CREDIT: Carlow Weather)
The trend to much cooler air arriving from Saturday evening is still on the charts, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The www.carlowweather.com weatherman said: "In summary a wet to very wet Friday and Friday night followed by cool and showery weekend."
