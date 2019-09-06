Did your name make it? Met Éireann reveal official names for the 2019-20 storm season
Some good ones in here
Storm Erik forecast
Met Éireann have revealed the official names for the 2019-20 storm season.
Did your name make it?
Check them out below:
Here are the official Storm Names for the 2019-20 storm season.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 5, 2019
Did your name make it?
This year we welcome the Netherlands into the storm naming group.@metoffice @KNMI #StormNames2019 #Stoirmhttps://t.co/Xzk642C1Du pic.twitter.com/ExdD4iV7jS
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on