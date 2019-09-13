'I hope you haven’t put the BBQ away yet,' Carlow forecaster predicts good weekend

"I hope you haven’t put the BBQ away yet," as Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, predicts a good weekend.

According to www.carloweather.com, "the good news is Friday and the weekend are looking great".

There will be sunshine and mild weather as high pressure builds.

Alan added: "Saturday also looks a nice day, especially for the south and east where it will get up to 21C in good sunny spells.

"Sunday does now look likely to see some rain moving down over the country but it shouldn’t be too heavy.

"High pressure then will take over from Monday afternoon with a nice dry settled week for the National Ploughing Championships with a risk of fog being the only real possible issue."