FORECAST: Thunder showers expected over weekend with weather 'unsettled' next week

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Rain will move in from the Southwest Saturday with a risk of some thunder showers in a strong breeze, still warm with temperatures near 21C, according to www.carlowweather.com

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said it will be "showery on Sunday also with winds easing and still warm".

He added: "Early next week looks very unsettled with spells of rain from Monday afternoon."