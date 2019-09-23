'Nothing to suggest another Ophelia at present,' says Carlow forecaster as storm to come close

"Nothing to suggest another Ophelia at present," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly as he tracks a storm that is expected to come close to Ireland in the next week.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the current track shows it taking a northerly turn towards Ireland but that is over seven days away and "it's nothing near a hurricane at that stage".

"Some people asking about a new possible Hurricane developing in the Atlantic which is a storm coming out of Africa at present. The track beyond five days is very uncertain," he said.

Alan added: "Something to keep an eye but nothing to suggest another Ophelia at present."

Meanwhile, the Met Éireann statistics for Sunday show 40.3mm of rain was recorded at Oak Park in Carlow and 48.8mm at Ballyhaise in Cavan.

Alan said: "For context, Oak Park had only seen 18.8mm of rainfall in the first 21 days of September! We were very lucky #Ploughing19 wasn’t a week later."