Model predicts Hurricane Lorenzo will hit Ireland but 'impossible to tell', says forecaster

One weather model is now predicting that the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo could head towards Ireland but Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly says it is "still impossible to tell where he will end up".

According to www.carlowweather.com, Lorenzo has weakened to have maximum sustained winds near 110mph (175 km/h) with higher gusts.

Alan added: "Some weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lorenzo is forecast to remain a large and powerful hurricane while it passes near the Azores."