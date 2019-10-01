ALERT: Weather model has Hurricane Lorenzo 'moving across Ireland with strong winds'

Met Éireann has put Ireland on notice that the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo could bring stormy weather this week but says there is a lot of uncertainty about its storm.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the latest weather models are in general agreement on the track of Lorenzo with strong gusts along the West coast but earlier on Thursday.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "However there is some disagreement on what happens after Lorenzo moves North of Ireland with some models showing it dying out to our North and one has it moving across Ireland with strong winds."

Latest update on #Lorenzo shows current maximum sustained winds remain near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. The track has shifted back a little East on the NHC track bringing Lorenzo closer to Northwest Ireland. pic.twitter.com/XGfY4SS9wd October 1, 2019

Met Éireann's website forecast issued on Monday says that Lorenzo is currently predicted to be an ex tropical storm at this stage and is likely to "be in the vicinity".

It says some wet and windy weather is expected along with some high seas and swells. It will become mild over the country due to the influence of the tropical origin air.

The risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, Thursday night and possibly early Friday morning.

The progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being closely monitored by Met Éireann.