Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

Southwest winds of mean speeds of 50 to 55 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 100 km/h for a time.

The warning is valid 8am on Friday to 1pm Friday.