'Weekend will see mix of showers and dry spells' but will feel cold, says Carlow forecaster

"The weekend will see a mix of showers and dry spells" but will feel cold too, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, it'll be turning windy and showery on Thursday with the risk of some heavy showers.

Friday will see more heavy showers and some could be thundery with a strong breeze too.

The weekend will see a "mix of showers and dry spells too but feeling cold in strong Northerly breeze".