Cold weather could be on way with 'Scandi chill' predicted before Halloween

A long-range forecaster has predicted Scandinavian-style temperatures later this month.

The mercury in the thermometer is expected to dip in the days running up to Halloween on October 31.

Average current daytime conditions in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are around 10 degrees Celsius.

However temperatures plunge much lower at night.

Irish Weather Online forecaster said: "Some very cold air is lurking over Scandinavia at times during the second week of the forecast period and could be making a run towards Britain if not Ireland later in the month."

Met Éireann is predicting more rain for this week and blustery conditions.

However Thursday and Friday, Met Eireann said "temperatures will reach the low teens at best".