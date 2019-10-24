'The trend is cold for rest of the month now,' says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly
Cold weather ahead
"The trend is cold for rest of the month now," says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the trend is cold for the rest of the month now with "below normal temperatures".
Alan added: "It will feel like winter from [Thursday] for a few days at least but remember the meteorological season of winter doesn’t start until December!"
