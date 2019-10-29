'Early indications for next weekend are rather poor,' says Carlow forecaster
This is not good
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Early indications for next weekend are rather poor," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, early indications for next weekend are rather poor with risk of low pressure coming our way and bringing some wet and windy weather.
However, Alan warned that this is "subject to change this far out but a heads up if you have outdoor plans next weekend".
