Rain 'possibly' turning to sleet and snow for certain parts of Ireland over next 24 hours

Latest weather charts show a wintry mix on Wednesday and Wednesday night with rain possibly turning to sleet and snow for areas in the East and North midlands, according to www.carlowweather.com.

However, forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "I wouldn’t be expecting much away from higher ground. It will be hard to forecast what areas will see sleet and snow."

Heavy rainfall on saturated ground could lead to some spot flooding, he warned.

