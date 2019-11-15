Weather trends predict more normal temperatures in coming days, says Carlow forecaster
Phew!
Time to come out from under the blanket!
If the weather over the last few days is getting you down then the longer range weather trends may help you a little as the trend is back to more normal temperatures by middle of next week, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to the www.carlowweather.com forecaster it will be "nothing mild or nice but less cold, however this far out it is subject to change".
