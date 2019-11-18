ALERT: Risk of heavy rainfall totals in some areas this week, warns Carlow forecaster

In the latest weather forecaster a band of rain will move into the West on Monday night and slowly move East, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "The exact track and timing is hard to forecast but a risk of a wet day in Eastern parts on Tuesday, less cold with some areas hitting 10C.

"Staying unsettled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with showers merging into longer spells of rain at times.

"There is a risk of some heavy high rainfall totals in Southern areas so keep up to date with forecasts. Breezy the three days but temps around normal for this time of year, so 7C to 10C."