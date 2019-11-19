Weather warning issued for several counties with risk of spot flooding in places
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
From the early hours of Wednesday to noon on Thursday, spells of heavy rain at times will give amounts of 30 to 50mm with a risk of spot flooding.
The warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday to noon on Thursday.
