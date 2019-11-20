Weather models predict up to 90mm of rainfall over next few days, says Carlow forecaster

Three different weather models showing total rainfall up to Friday morning are all in agreement that Waterford, Tipperary and Kilkenny are at risk of the highest rainfall totals, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly predicts that there will be between 60mm to 90mm of rainfall which could cause some local flooding.‬

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.