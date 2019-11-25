Seriously cold start to month of December a possibility, says Carlow forecaster
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Weather model charts show a possible cold start to the meteorological season of winter on December 1, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, says the weather models are showing "very high pressure over Greenland and cold air arriving close to Ireland".
He added: "Long way off yet though!"
Some interesting weather model charts this evening with ECMWF charts shown here. They show a possible cold start to the meteorological season of Winter on the 1st of December with very high pressure over Greenland and cold air arriving close to Ireland. Long way off yet though! pic.twitter.com/srtT0ifwOT— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) November 24, 2019
