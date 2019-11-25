Seriously cold start to month of December a possibility, says Carlow forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

Weather model charts show a possible cold start to the meteorological season of winter on December 1, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, says the weather models are showing "very high pressure over Greenland and cold air arriving close to Ireland".

He added: "Long way off yet though!"